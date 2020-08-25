3 min read Little Dog Realizes She Can Control The Light — And Goes Mad With Power "It's basically a disco here now."

This is Slug — an adorable little dog who, up until recently, likely never thought of herself as being too different from the rest. But then she discovered her godlike power.

Natalie Hart

The other day, Slug was hanging out at home when, by chance, her supernatural abilities were revealed. It all began when a fly got into the house and landed on a lamp. A touch lamp, to be specific. Slug gave chase, coming into contact with the lamp in the process. Suddenly, it was dark. Touching the lamp again, it was light. The little dog quickly forgot about the fly — focusing instead on her newfound superpower.

Slug is now using the touch lamp. How’s your evening going? pic.twitter.com/eJVQg3jEOK — Natalie Hart (@NatalieGHart) August 19, 2020

Having supremacy over both light and dark seemed to go to Slug's head. "She just kept going back and turning it on and off throughout the evening," Natalie Hart, the dog's owner, told The Dodo. It was more power than a mere mortal pup could handle.

It’s basically a disco here now pic.twitter.com/Vru30NSo4T — Natalie Hart (@NatalieGHart) August 19, 2020

This went on for about an hour. But though Slug might have imagined herself as some furry deity, capable of casting the world into darkness on a whim, it didn't command the respect she'd expected. "I was just laughing at her," Hart said, noting that Slug's typical hijinks are more down-to-earth. "She’s usually busy climbing into flowerpots."

Natalie Hart