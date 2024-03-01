Dog Puts Favorite Toy By Door So It's The First Thing He Sees When He Returns

When it comes to spending time with loved ones, a husky named Niko knows just who to turn to. His mom, Broti Gupta, is always happy to provide cuddles whenever he needs them, and his dad can never resist a game of fetch. But Niko fell in love with someone new recently, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. “[M]y dog is OBSESSED with his Lamb Chop toy,” Gupta wrote on X, previously Twitter.

Niko has been head-over-heels in love with his new Lamb Chop plushie from the moment they met. The spoiled pup has played with many toys in the past, but he treats his stuffed Lamb Chop differently than the rest. “He hugs it constantly,” Gupta wrote. “He won’t go anywhere in the house without it.”

No matter what he and his family are up to, Niko always makes sure Lamb Chop is close by. He’ll excitedly carry his best friend around from room to room, then curl up in his bed with Lamb Chop nestled under his chin. Sadly, Lamb Chop isn’t allowed outside. So whenever he has to leave the house, Niko carries Lamb Chop to the door to ensure a happy homecoming. “He literally puts it in front of the door on our way out so it can be the first thing he sees when we get back,” Gupta wrote. “Does he think it’s his child? His mom?”

Niko’s parents aren’t quite sure why the sweet boy took to his Lamb Chop toy more than usual, but they love seeing him happy. And, after sharing Niko’s obsession on X, they were delighted to hear from other pups around the world who have the same plushie as him. You can read the thread of comments here:

Today, Niko can be found either cuddling his best friend, Lamb Chop, or eagerly anticipating their reunion. His parents weren’t expecting to change his life with the purchase of his first Lamb Chop toy, but they love to see him happy and wouldn’t have it any other way.