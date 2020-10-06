Loyal Dog Refuses To Sleep While His Mom Pulls An All-Nighter For School
The very best study buddy 😍🎓
A good dog is never off duty — just ask Bonzo.
When the need arises, this faithful pup works nights.
o esta vez que tuvo que subir al escritorio a ayudar con autocad pic.twitter.com/phKKfDT4r2— gatorei (@Mary_Dopping) September 30, 2020
This week, Twitter user Mary_Dopping shared a story proving that point. Bonzo is her sister's dog, and the two are clearly devoted.
As Mary_Dopping wrote, her sister recently went two days without sleep in order to cram for a college assignment. But as unpleasant as that must have been, she didn't have to pull those all-nighters alone.
Seeing his owner forgo sleep, Bonzo did too — just to keep her company.
mi hermana lleva dos noches sin dormir por una entrega de la facu y el perro casi no duerme para acompañarla 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/yXESi2jIfD— gatorei (@Mary_Dopping) September 29, 2020
Surely, no one would have blamed Bonzo had he decided to spend his time dozing. But he stayed up anyway.
This pup takes his role of loyal companion very seriously.
bonzo con parcial aprobado genteeee pic.twitter.com/FMqvPja4W3— gatorei (@Mary_Dopping) October 1, 2020
Who's a good boy?
Bonzo. That's who.