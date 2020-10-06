Loyal Dog Refuses To Sleep While His Mom Pulls An All-Nighter For School

When the need arises, this faithful pup works nights.

A good dog is never off duty — just ask Bonzo.

This week, Twitter user Mary_Dopping shared a story proving that point. Bonzo is her sister's dog, and the two are clearly devoted.

As Mary_Dopping wrote, her sister recently went two days without sleep in order to cram for a college assignment. But as unpleasant as that must have been, she didn't have to pull those all-nighters alone.

Seeing his owner forgo sleep, Bonzo did too — just to keep her company.