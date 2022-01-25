Dog Pretends To Be Someone Else's Pet Whenever His Mom Tries To Leave The Park

When it comes time to leave the park, some dogs will push back against their owners' plans by playing dead. This dog named Oso, however, takes a slightly different approach. He plays "you're dead to me."

oso.the.golden

Oso loves nothing more than spending a day of fun at the local park with his owner, Carolina Paludi. So much so, in fact, that when it's finally time to head home, Oso always protests. But his way of doing so is subtler than most. When Paludi tells him it's time to go, Oso wanders off and settles down with other park-goers — glancing back as if to show his mom just how easily he could find a new family if he doesn't get his way. Here's video of Oso in action, along with some strangers he's picked as his potential "replacement" people:

"Oso does this every time it's time to leave the park," Paludi told The Dodo. "He gets close to another family and ignores me." Sometimes, Oso even goes on to show just how well he fits in with his "new" family at the park — and how easily Paludi can be forgotten. Here he is practicing yoga with people he's never met before:

Oso always tries this, but of course it never sticks. Paludi knows he's only bluffing.

oso.the.golden

People that Oso pretends to adopt — simply to spite his mom — never seem to mind too much that the dog has roped them into being a part of his ruse.

oso.the.golden