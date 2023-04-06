Dog Pokes Face Out Of Shelter Kennel So She Can Watch Her Friends Get Adopted

Alone in her kennel at the Spartanburg Humane Society, a sweet dog named Chauncey poked her head through a hole at the bottom of the door. She watched as yet another dog walked out of the shelter with their new family. Maybe it was her breed, or maybe it was because she wasn’t as outgoing as the other dogs. Whatever the reason, it was clear — Chauncey was having a hard time finding her forever home. “Chauncey is very shy until she gets to know you,” Angel Cox, CEO of the Spartanburg Humane Society, told The Dodo. “So with all the barking and constant activity at the shelter, she kind of watched the world go by.”

Facebook/Kaki Taylor

Shelter staff were heartbroken for Chauncey. They knew that the precocious pup could be a great companion, and they hoped someone would give her a chance. As Chauncey waited day after day, staff members kept her company — giving her lots of pets and taking her on long walks. “She loved being held and walked by the staff and the volunteers,” Cox said. “She is great on a leash, so she was definitely a volunteer favorite.” When Chauncey’s first home didn’t end up being a good fit, the pup returned to the humane society. Though it hadn’t worked out, Chauncey wasn’t going to give up on finding her family.

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Guy Falls In Love With His Little Meatball Of A Foster Dog

Facebook/Spartanburg Humane Society

Finally, another family walked in, having seen a post about Chauncey on Facebook. This time, Chauncey was ready to put her charming personality on full display. It was soon clear that they were a perfect match. “She sold herself right away,” Cox said. “She is a very loving dog and won them over with her sweetness.”

Facebook/Spartanburg Humane Society