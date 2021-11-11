Puppy's Mom Is Very Surprised To Discover What His New 'Toys' Are

Dembe’s mom was just going about her day when she passed by his bed. She figured she would find toys scattered across it, and she did, but definitely not the ones she expected to find.

Instead of his regular toys, 10-month-old Dembe had been playing with something else entirely — his mom’s kettlebell weights.

Somehow, Dembe had dragged the 5-, 10- and 15-pound weights into his bed and had a blast chewing on them and playing with them. His mom had no idea how the puppy had managed to carry them around in his mouth, but somehow he’d done it.