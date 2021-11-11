Puppy's Mom Is Very Surprised To Discover What His New 'Toys' Are
He's apparently a superhero 😂
Dembe’s mom was just going about her day when she passed by his bed. She figured she would find toys scattered across it, and she did, but definitely not the ones she expected to find.
Instead of his regular toys, 10-month-old Dembe had been playing with something else entirely — his mom’s kettlebell weights.
Somehow, Dembe had dragged the 5-, 10- and 15-pound weights into his bed and had a blast chewing on them and playing with them. His mom had no idea how the puppy had managed to carry them around in his mouth, but somehow he’d done it.
When Dembe heard his mom exclaiming over her discovery, he thought he was in trouble — but really, she was just so impressed.
“Are you kidding me?" Dembe’s mom wondered aloud in a video she posted to TikTok. "I’m having a hard time picking this up like this. How did he … ?”
Dembe is still very much a puppy, but he’s also a husky, meaning he’s already a lot bigger than most other dogs his age. His mom always knew he was a big, strong guy — she just had no idea how strong he actually was.
She wondered aloud exactly what Dembe had been secretly eating to make him so strong as Dembe just stared back at her. Unfortunately for everyone else, Dembe will never reveal his secret.