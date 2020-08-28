4 min read Dog Plays Fetch With Neighbors Through Hole In Fence “We were overjoyed when we first realized we could play with Harper through the fence."

Jessica Renee Silvey and her family were hanging out in her sister’s backyard, having a family pool day, when she suddenly noticed a furry snout sticking through a hole in the backyard fence. She went over to investigate and realized the mystery dog was holding a ball — and as soon as she got close enough, the dog dropped the ball at her feet. “You can’t just walk away when a dog drops a ball at your feet,” Silvey told The Dodo.

Silvey picked up the ball and tossed it back over the fence, and just like that, she and the mystery dog were playing fetch. After talking to her sister, Adrienne Anderson, Silvey learned that the dog is named Harper, and that she’s been playing fetch over the fence with Anderson’s family ever since they moved in.

“We were overjoyed when we first realized we could play with Harper through the fence,” Anderson told The Dodo. “We had just moved in that December and hadn’t met Harper’s owners yet until we started playing with her.”

Jessica Renee Silvey

As soon as Harper’s parents realized she’d become friends with the neighbors, the two families exchanged numbers and now love to text back and forth about Harper and her antics. The hole in the fence where Harper waits for her fetch partners was definitely all her doing — but, of course, no one has any plans to fix it. “It’s an unspoken rule that it will never be repaired,” Silvey said.

Jessica Renee Silvey

Harper’s parents love playing fetch with her too, of course, but since they can’t play with her every moment of every day, she relies on her neighbors to fill in the gaps. Whenever Harper hears her neighbors come outside, she’s immediately waiting for them at the fence, and they wouldn’t have it any other way. Whenever guests come over and they discover Harper, they’re always delighted — it’s like the best party trick ever.

Jessica Renee Silvey