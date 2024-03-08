Dog Out For Walk Along Canal Makes An Unlikely Friend Across The Water

This is Edith — a fun-loving pup from Sweden who knows there’s simply nothing better in the world than making friends. And on a recent stroll, she did just that. But Edith’s new pal wasn’t exactly who she seemed to be.

That day, the Nordic sun hung low in the sky as Edith and her owner headed out for a walk along a canal near their home. The path was quiet and empty at first, but then suddenly a mysterious figure a short distance away caught Edith’s attention. There, just across the canal on the water’s edge, another “dog” appeared. With an instinct for fun, Edith didn’t hesitate to invite the stranger to play a game of chase. And for reasons Edith might not have totally understood, the pair were quite evenly matched:

Edith’s new friend was actually just her own shadow — but the moment of fun they shared was real. And neither were eager to call it quits. “I had to call her back when she ran too far, and then she stopped,” Edith’s owner wrote. Fortunately, Edith has plenty of other friends in her life of real substance.