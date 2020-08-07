2 min read

Dog Sees Owner Doing Pull-Ups And Decides To 'Save' Her

"So helpful of my dog to put the chair under my feet" 😂

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 8/7/2020 at 5:17 PM

Igor the dog would do anything to help his owner, Montse, when she needs him most.

This was not one of those moments — but sure enough, Igor came to the rescue anyway.

Twitter/Monsterrats

In addition to being a proud dog mom, Montse is an exercise enthusiast. A few weeks back, she decided to record a video of herself doing pull-ups to make sure she was keeping proper form.

Igor, of course, was there too — but it's safe to say he totally misread the situation.

Seeing Montse dangling and — in his eyes — struggling, Igor did what any good dog would do. He scooted a chair under her feet to help her get down.

Here's that moment on video:

"The move with the chair was out of nowhere," Montse told The Dodo. "I had no idea he was gonna push it."

To be fair, from Igor's perspective, pull-ups must seem pretty confusing. Stepping in to lend a helpful paw must have felt like the right thing to do.

And though it wasn't what Montse needed at that moment, she appreciated the gesture nonetheless.

Twitter/monsterrat

"I thought it was really funny," Montse said. "He’s really thoughtful."