2 min read Dog Sees Owner Doing Pull-Ups And Decides To 'Save' Her "So helpful of my dog to put the chair under my feet" 😂

Igor the dog would do anything to help his owner, Montse, when she needs him most. This was not one of those moments — but sure enough, Igor came to the rescue anyway.

Twitter/Monsterrats

In addition to being a proud dog mom, Montse is an exercise enthusiast. A few weeks back, she decided to record a video of herself doing pull-ups to make sure she was keeping proper form. Igor, of course, was there too — but it's safe to say he totally misread the situation.

Seeing Montse dangling and — in his eyes — struggling, Igor did what any good dog would do. He scooted a chair under her feet to help her get down. Here's that moment on video:

so helpful of my dog to put the chair under my feet, love him to death pic.twitter.com/qGGuz4MgME — bob burger and his wife (@monsterrats) March 21, 2020

"The move with the chair was out of nowhere," Montse told The Dodo. "I had no idea he was gonna push it." To be fair, from Igor's perspective, pull-ups must seem pretty confusing. Stepping in to lend a helpful paw must have felt like the right thing to do. And though it wasn't what Montse needed at that moment, she appreciated the gesture nonetheless.

Twitter/monsterrat