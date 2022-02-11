Dog Mom Loves Corgis So Much She Dedicates An Entire Room To Them

Jojo the corgi just turned 12, and so far, he’s lived an incredibly full life. He’s worked as a therapy dog in hospitals and learned how to surf, and over the years, both he and his mom have accumulated a whole lot of corgi-themed things. It got to a point where she needed a separate area to put all of Jojo’s belongings as well as her ever-growing collection of corgi paraphernalia, so she decided to give Jojo his very own bedroom.

The room is a constant work in progress, but so far, it’s pretty darn cool. Jojo and his brother, Kilo, are very in love with it — and so is literally everyone who’s ever gotten the chance to see it. “[Everyone] says it’s a museum of corgis or a corgi cafe,” Josephine Zosa, Jojo’s mom, told The Dodo. “They want to stay there forever.”

Jojo graciously shares the room with Kilo, and the space is completely decked out with everything they could ever need. It has a bed, a TV, a doggy treadmill, a closet full of clothes, tons of paintings and decorations and so much more. The pair love it so much and spend tons of time in there. They adore having a space that’s all their own.

“They spend about six hours in there when I’m working in the other room that’s across from them. I would just see them chilling,” Zosa said. “They sleep there at night — first Jojo would sleep in my bed by my side, then when he thinks I’m fully asleep, he goes to his room and sleeps there.”

Having a bedroom for her corgis is a perfect excuse for Zosa to continue buying corgi-themed things to decorate it with. Eventually, she may run out of room in there — and maybe then each corgi will end up with their own room. You never know.