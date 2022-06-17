Grieving Dog Meets New Kitten Sibling And Immediately Gives Her Hugs And Kisses

It’s not always easy to add a new member to the family. But, for a rescue dog named Martin, meeting his new kitten sister made his day.

Emilia Ivan

Although Martin was the only pet in the household when the new kitten arrived, he wasn’t used to being alone. Just one year ago, Alma, his Labrador sister and best friend, passed away. “He went through some depression because Alma wasn’t here anymore,” Emilia Ivan, Martin’s mom, told The Dodo. “He was really lonely and sad.”

When Ivan heard that a young kitten was abandoned in a field nearby, she knew she had to give her a home and the love she deserved. Ivan was hesitant, at first, to introduce Martin to the new kitten. But, as Ivan said, “The first night [they met], it was love at first sight.”

Martin’s first interaction with the kitten involved immediate snuggles and lots of wet kisses. “He took care of her,” Ivan said.

Watch Martin meet his sister here:

Shortly after welcoming the first kitten home, Ivan and her boyfriend found a second kitten — this time abandoned in their yard. “We think she was left there by someone because they saw that we had another kitten,” Ivan said. “She was alone and scared.”

The second kitten received just as warm a welcome from Martin. The kittens have joined Martin’s family seamlessly, where he is one of their main caregivers.

“He pays a lot of attention to them and takes care of them,” Ivan said. “He behaves like he’s their mother and they’re his daughters.”

Emilia Ivan

Ivan and her boyfriend have even noticed that the kittens’ presence has helped alleviate some of Martin’s grief. “He almost seems grateful for them,” Ivan said. And seeing Martin interact with the kittens, in turn, has amplified their love for him in ways they couldn’t have anticipated.

“I’ve always loved Martin, but now when I see him taking care of the kittens, how careful and playful he is with them,” Ivan said, “it’s magical.”