Dog Who Loves The Rain Hilariously Argues With Mom About Going Inside

Some dogs like the rain . Others, like Nikko, love it so much they refuse to come inside — even when Mom says it’s time.

“He loves to be outside, and I had let him out since it was still on the cooler side,” Nikko’s mom, Misty Harmon, told The Dodo. “I had not realized it started to rain until the news came on and the weather was talking about storms moving in. I do not allow him out during storms, so I went to call him in.”

Though he usually does as Harmon says, Nikko wasn’t having any of his mom’s orders on this particular night.

“He was definitely telling me ‘no’ and ‘I don't want to,’” Harmon said. “Thankfully, when I put my shoes on to go outside, he figured out he wasn't going to win. If I had to come out in the rain, it would result in no treats. He chose to come in.”

You can watch Nikko arguing with his mom here: