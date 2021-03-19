4 min read Dog Looks On Helplessly As An Octopus Steals Her Favorite Tennis Ball Whoa 😲

This is Lucy, a fun-loving dog who enjoys nothing more than playing at the beach with her family — and her beloved tennis ball. But recently, during one such outing, Lucy's good time with that cherished toy was unexpectedly cut short.

Riette Creighton

The other day, while Lucy and her family were at the shore near their home in South Africa, they caught the attention of a curious octopus. The eight-armed animal decided to move in closer — soon revealing what it was that interested him most. The pup could never have guessed what would happen next. "High tide was coming in, and all of a sudden this octopus swam across in the shallow water," Riette Creighton, Lucy's owner, told The Dodo. Lucy, no doubt surprised, dropped her ball in the water where she stood. But it wasn't unclaimed for long.

Riette Creighton

"All of a sudden we saw [the octopus] grabbing the ball," Creighton said. "I think my reaction was the same as Lucy’s! I’ve never experienced anything like it. This was just next level!" The tennis ball now belonged to the octopus. He'd stolen it — and Lucy had no choice but to watch.

The octopus, surprisingly, seemed to enjoy the tennis ball just as much as Lucy did. And he wasn't about to return it.

Riette Creighton

After several moments of handling the ball near the surface of the water, the octopus decided to take his new plaything back home. "He wrapped his tentacle around the ball and disappeared!" Creighton said. "We stood there for about 20 minutes, hoping the ball would surface, but no luck. It was gone!" Considering that tennis balls are buoyant, the octopus must have been gripping it quite carefully as he carried it into the depths.

Riette Creighton

The ball was lost. But thankfully, Lucy's day at the beach wasn't totally ruined. She just went on playing, unbothered by the fact that someone else now had her toy. "She is such a gentle soul," Creighton said.

Riette Creighton

There's no telling why the octopus would want to steal a tennis ball, or what his plans were with it. But the dog's owner has a guess: "He's probably playing fetch with his buddies," Creighton said. As for Lucy? "She was back in the water the next day with a brand-new ball!"