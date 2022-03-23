Dog Living In Trash Can Didn't Want To Leave The One Place He Feels Safe

Last month, officers from Lexington-Fayette Animal Control in Kentucky received a call about a dog in need of help. The pup, they learned, had taken refuge inside a tipped-over trash can. Evidently, believing no one cared enough to take him in, the waste receptacle had become his home.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Control

“When our officer arrived, this sweet but timid dog would come up to greet her but then dart right back to the trash can,” animal control wrote. “Most stray dogs run back to their home when they are scared, but this cutie was perfectly content to stay inside the trash can which made him feel safe and warm.” The dog, it seems, had developed positive associations with trash — though rescuers knew that he, himself, was in fact a treasure. In time, rescuers were able to coax the dog, whom they named Oscar, out and onto a better life.

Once in the company of caretakers, Oscar continued to show an uncanny interest in trash. "Even after he was safe with us and being office fostered, Oscar still guarded and climbed into trash cans around the office!" rescuers wrote. "His name came solely from his love of trash because this guy is definitely not a grouch." Seeing how much he loved trash, Oscar’s rescuers even decided to surprise him with a meet and greet with local sanitation workers. “Oscar had such a great time!” animal control officers wrote.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Control

What Oscar needs most, of course, is to be adopted into a happy home with people who love him. And he's getting help with that part, too. He's since been transferred to the care of the Lexington Humane Society, where volunteers can only speculate about his backstory. "What we can promise him is he will never have to resort to living in a trash can again," the Humane Society wrote. "Whether he was seeking shelter from severe weather or abuse, or if someone really did discard him like he was trash, that part of his story is behind him."

Becky Johnson

These days, Oscar's future has never looked brighter. All he needs now is a family to love him forever. "Oscar is an affectionate boy who now LOVES attention and is eager to make new friends," the Lexington Humane Society wrote. "We know someone will soon adopt him and treat him like a true treasure."