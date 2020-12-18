Dog Decides He Really Wants To Play With Snowman's Head

Cub has always been very protective of his human sister and absolutely loves playing with her. When it recently snowed a bunch, both Cub and his sister were very excited to play outside together in it.

“He loves to be outside and is very athletic (playing ball is his favorite),” Alisa Longnecker, Cub’s mom, told The Dodo. “This was his first real snow, we live in Oklahoma. He loved it.”

Cub and his sister were playing ball together in the snow when she decided it was time to make a snowman. She decided to use the ball they’d been playing with as the snowman’s head — which left Cub just a tad confused.