5 min read Dog Jumps Into Every Single Christmas Card Photo Her Mom Takes "What a showboat" 🌟

Penny’s family adopted her about two years ago from the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts, after she and her 11 siblings were found abandoned in a box next to a dumpster. She seemed kind of shy as a tiny puppy, and the shelter thought maybe she would stay that way, but that definitely wasn’t the case. “The shelter workers initially told me that they thought she would be a timid, shy dog, and they weren't sure if she would do well in a house with so much commotion, but I just felt that connection with her, and knew that she was meant to be our pup,” Deanna Greenstein told The Dodo. “Her shyness disappeared the second she was out of the shelter, and you can see by our pictures what a showboat she became!”

Deanna Greenstein

Penny is now an extremely goofy, excitable, mischievous dog. She loves living in a house with so many kids, and always has to be a part of the action. When Greenstein started planning out the family Christmas card, she decided that Penny had to be a part of it — but when the photo shoot began, Penny was not in a very cooperative mood. She refused to sit still next to her human siblings, so finally, Greenstein decided to try taking photos of just the kids. But, of course, Penny didn’t like that either.

Deanna Greenstein

“She was insulted that I moved on from her photo shoot, so she decided to leap in front of the camera (and on every kid), barking, ‘booping’ me with her nose, licking the phone, and causing a general ruckus,” Greenstein said. “I ended up taking probably a hundred pictures over the course of a 20-minute attempt at a photo shoot.”

Deanna Greenstein

Greenstein and her kids sat down later to look at all of the photos, and couldn’t stop laughing at Penny and her “poses.” As they flipped through the photos and took in the hilarity of it all, they collectively came up with the best idea.

Deanna Greenstein

“They helped me choose which pictures to use on our card, and we all decided together to send the card from Penny, with us as her entourage,” Greenstein said.

Deanna Greenstein

They hoped their goofy card would bring a little holiday cheer to everyone — including Dad, who they decided not to tell about the card until it arrived. “We didn't tell my husband about the card, just told him to go pick it up at Walgreens after,” Greenstein said. “He said that he sat in the parking lot laughing hysterically when he opened the box.”

Deanna Greenstein

People have started receiving the family’s Christmas card over the past few days, and everyone loves it so much. They love that Penny is the star, and Penny herself would probably be pretty pleased that her mischief has brought everyone so much laughter.