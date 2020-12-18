5 min read

Dog Jumps Into Every Single Christmas Card Photo Her Mom Takes

"What a showboat" 🌟

By Caitlin Jill Anders

Published on 12/18/2020 at 5:58 PM

Penny’s family adopted her about two years ago from the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts, after she and her 11 siblings were found abandoned in a box next to a dumpster. She seemed kind of shy as a tiny puppy, and the shelter thought maybe she would stay that way, but that definitely wasn’t the case. 

“The shelter workers initially told me that they thought she would be a timid, shy dog, and they weren't sure if she would do well in a house with so much commotion, but I just felt that connection with her, and knew that she was meant to be our pup,” Deanna Greenstein told The Dodo. “Her shyness disappeared the second she was out of the shelter, and you can see by our pictures what a showboat she became!” 

dog with stick in her mouth
Deanna Greenstein

Penny is now an extremely goofy, excitable, mischievous dog. She loves living in a house with so many kids, and always has to be a part of the action. 

When Greenstein started planning out the family Christmas card, she decided that Penny had to be a part of it — but when the photo shoot began, Penny was not in a very cooperative mood. She refused to sit still next to her human siblings, so finally, Greenstein decided to try taking photos of just the kids. 

But, of course, Penny didn’t like that either. 

dog Christmas card
Deanna Greenstein

“She was insulted that I moved on from her photo shoot, so she decided to leap in front of the camera (and on every kid), barking, ‘booping’ me with her nose, licking the phone, and causing a general ruckus,” Greenstein said. “I ended up taking probably a hundred pictures over the course of a 20-minute attempt at a photo shoot.” 

dog Christmas card photo shoot
Deanna Greenstein

Greenstein and her kids sat down later to look at all of the photos, and couldn’t stop laughing at Penny and her “poses.” As they flipped through the photos and took in the hilarity of it all, they collectively came up with the best idea. 

dog Christmas card photos
Deanna Greenstein

“They helped me choose which pictures to use on our card, and we all decided together to send the card from Penny, with us as her entourage,” Greenstein said. 

dog jumps into Christmas card photos
Deanna Greenstein

They hoped their goofy card would bring a little holiday cheer to everyone — including Dad, who they decided not to tell about the card until it arrived. 

“We didn't tell my husband about the card, just told him to go pick it up at Walgreens after,” Greenstein said. “He said that he sat in the parking lot laughing hysterically when he opened the box.” 

dog Christmas card
Deanna Greenstein

People have started receiving the family’s Christmas card over the past few days, and everyone loves it so much. They love that Penny is the star, and Penny herself would probably be pretty pleased that her mischief has brought everyone so much laughter. 

You can follow Penny on Instagram

The Best Gifts For Influencer Dogs (And Their Parents)

The Best Gifts For Influencer Dogs (And Their Parents)

Shop at Amazon
Starbarks Coffee Plush Toy

Starbarks Coffee Plush Toy

Amazon
$16
Shop at Amazon
Rainbow Plush Bed

Rainbow Plush Bed

Amazon
$20
Shop at Wild One
Poop Bag Carrier

Poop Bag Carrier

Wild One
$12
Shop at Etsy
Instafamous Unisex T-Shirt

Instafamous Unisex T-Shirt

Etsy
$22
Shop at Wayfair
Tropical Leaves Pet Bed Pillow

Tropical Leaves Pet Bed Pillow

Wayfair
$46
Shop at Wild One
Commuter Carrier

Commuter Carrier

Wild One
$125
Shop at Anthropologie
Dog Clean-Up Bag Dispenser

Dog Clean-Up Bag Dispenser

Anthropologie
$24
Shop at Anthropologie
Ombre Dog Leash

Ombre Dog Leash

Anthropologie
$62
Shop at etsy.com
Modern Indoor Dog House

Modern Indoor Dog House

$140
Shop at Anthropologie
Rainbow Dog Leash

Rainbow Dog Leash

Anthropologie
$62
Shop at Etsy
Modern Printed Dog Bed

Modern Printed Dog Bed

Etsy
$75
Shop at Chewy
Rosé Happy Hour Toy

Rosé Happy Hour Toy

Chewy
$6
Shop at Petsies
Custom Pet Picture Face Mask

Custom Pet Picture Face Mask

Petsies
$25
Shop at Wild One
Harness Walk Kit

Harness Walk Kit

Wild One
$98
Shop at Amazon
Designer Bag Toy

Designer Bag Toy

Amazon
$20
Shop at Etsy
Dog Face Rope Basket

Dog Face Rope Basket

Etsy
$38
Shop at Amazon
Instagrrram Plush Toy

Instagrrram Plush Toy

Amazon
$15
Shop at Amazon
Aggressive Chewer Cactus Toothbrush Toy

Aggressive Chewer Cactus Toothbrush Toy

Amazon
$18
Shop at Chewy
Pineapple Covered Dog Bed

Pineapple Covered Dog Bed

Chewy
$31
Shop at Chewy
Dipper Ceramic Dog & Cat Bowl

Dipper Ceramic Dog & Cat Bowl

Chewy
$25
Shop at Plow & Hearth
Dog Park Chair Cover

Dog Park Chair Cover

Plow & Hearth
$50
Shop at Etsy
Tropical Monstera Leaf Pet Bowl

Tropical Monstera Leaf Pet Bowl

Etsy
$26
Shop at Mark & Graham
Vegan Leather Pet Carrier

Vegan Leather Pet Carrier

Mark & Graham
$149
onsale!
Shop at Plow & Hearth
"Sit" Throw Pillow

"Sit" Throw Pillow

Plow & Hearth
$35
$50
Shop at Mark & Graham
Buddy Pet Tote

Buddy Pet Tote

Mark & Graham
$99
Shop at Wild One
Collar Walk Kit

Collar Walk Kit

Wild One
$88
Shop at Mark & Graham
Personalized Knit Dog Sweater

Personalized Knit Dog Sweater

Mark & Graham
$39
Shop at Mark & Graham
Personalized Patterned Ribbon Collar

Personalized Patterned Ribbon Collar

Mark & Graham
$25
Shop at Amazon
Fox Dog Snood

Fox Dog Snood

Amazon
$20
Shop at Amazon
Personalized Collar

Personalized Collar

Amazon
$12
Shop at Finn
Skin & Coat Supplement

Skin & Coat Supplement

Finn
$23
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Good Dog, Bad Dog Leash

Good Dog, Bad Dog Leash

Uncommon Goods
$20
Shop at Max-Bone
Lu Ski Suit

Lu Ski Suit

Max-Bone
$110
Shop at Anthropologie
Dasher Dog Table Lamp

Dasher Dog Table Lamp

Anthropologie
$228
Shop at Woof Blankets
Custom Pet Portrait Canvas

Custom Pet Portrait Canvas

Woof Blankets
$66
Shop at Wild One
Toy Kit

Toy Kit

Wild One
$58