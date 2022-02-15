Sweet Dog Is So Excited That People Remembered Her Birthday

Though her birthday could have passed without much fanfare, Athena's family wouldn't dream of it.

Instead, they gave their pup a special surprise to make her big day one to remember.

Athena's owners, Hayleigh Powell and her family, made sure to give their pup an extra dose of love and affection all day on her birthday, but they saved the best part for last.

After all, no birthday would be complete without a song and some cake.

"I kept the cake a complete surprise from her, making sure she didn’t see it," Powell told The Dodo.

When it came time for the big reveal, Athena couldn't have been happier: