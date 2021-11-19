Dog Is Completely Shocked When He Feels Baby Kick In Mom's Belly For The First Time

Goose was rescued after being found tied to a pole, and now he’s so thankful to have the best family in the whole world. He’s very protective of his family and always wants to make sure they’re safe — especially once he realized his mom was pregnant.

“Ever since I got pregnant he has been a little bit more attached to me,” Megan, Goose’s mom, said in a video on TikTok. “He is constantly laying with me, laying on my belly [and] booping my belly with his nose.”

Goose knew something was going on inside his mom’s belly, but she wasn’t sure if he knew exactly what was happening — until he felt it.