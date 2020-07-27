4 min read Gentle Dog Is Friends With All The Butterflies In His Garden “He is always patient when they land on him" 🐶

Ever since he was a puppy, Milo has always been a sweet, gentle soul. He loves helping his mom with whatever she’s doing, especially when she’s out in the garden. The family’s garden is home to lots of different flowers and plants, which attract many butterflies — and it didn’t take long for Milo to become friends with all of the backyard butterflies.

“We grow lots of food and flowers in our garden so it is a wonderland for butterflies,” Jen Bennett, Milo’s mom, told The Dodo. “Two years ago we started raising monarchs, which has been so fun. Milo loves to watch all the butterflies fly around.” The butterflies have come to be pretty fond of Milo, too, and often land on him to hang out for a while. Whenever they do, he’s always incredibly gentle, and lets them perch on him for as long as they’d like.

“He is always patient when they land on him,” Bennett said. “He sees their process with me, from baby caterpillars to chrysalis then to butterflies. He knows they are our friends. He loves hanging out with the butterflies. We check the butterflies every morning.”

Milo has always been pretty good at posing for photos and even has his own cooking show with his mom, so when the butterflies started landing on him, it was super easy to capture a bunch of amazing photos of Milo and his butterfly friends. The family’s garden has become such a haven for butterflies that they often come from all around, and Milo never misses an opportunity to watch and hang out with any new butterfly who decides to stop by.

“We had millions of painted lady butterflies that migrated through our garden,” Bennett said. “It was like a cloud of butterflies coming though. He just kept looking up at them in wonder. Looking back and forth so fast to not to miss any!”