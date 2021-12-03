Dog Is Determined To Somehow Fit Huge Stick In Car To Take Home

Henry’s family has had him since he was just a puppy, and even back when he was super tiny, he’s always had the biggest personality around. “Henry is 2, and we have had him since he was the size of a 6-foot sub from Subway,” Amy W. Martin, Henry’s mom, told The Dodo. “His personality: persistent. If it's not his way, it’s NO way.”

Amy W Martin

Of all the things Henry is very unwilling to compromise on, sticks are definitely up there. Henry loves sticks so much, and whenever he finds a good one while he’s out and about, he’s always determined to try and find a way to take it home despite his parents telling him otherwise.

Amy W Martin

“He loves sticks, but we try not to let him chew on them as they have made his mouth bleed,” Martin said. “If he finds one on a walk, we need to negotiate with him when we get back to the car.”

Amy W Martin

Recently, Henry found the biggest stick of all, and he refused to listen to anyone who told him he couldn’t keep it. When he got back to the car, he quickly went about trying to find a way to get the stick inside — but unfortunately, the stick just wouldn’t cooperate.

As hard as he tried, Henry just couldn’t find a way to get the stick in the car and was very disappointed in everyone who refused to help him. In the end, he had to leave it behind, but his efforts to take it with him were heroic — and unsurprising. “Him trying to get the stick in the car is nothing new,” Martin said. “Typical him!”