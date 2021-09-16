Dog Pulls Mom To See His New Best Friend Every Day In Hopes That She'll Finally Pet Him

Atlas is just under a year old, and so far, his favorite thing about life is meeting new people.

“Atlas is the most sociable little pup, loves new people and new friends, and always tries to get a cheeky pet by booping their hands and sitting politely in front of them,” Erin Lundy, Atlas’ mom, told The Dodo.

For Atlas, there are no strangers, only friends he hasn’t met yet, and this is the philosophy he takes with him everywhere he goes.

One day, Atlas was out for a walk in the neighborhood with his mom. She noticed that one of the neighbors had put up a bunch of fun Halloween decorations. Atlas noticed too — but for him, one of the decorations wasn’t a decoration at all. It was an opportunity to make another new friend.