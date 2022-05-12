Dog Interrupts Soccer Game And Forces Everyone To Watch Him Pee

Whose number one? What happened during a recent soccer match in Chile left no doubt. It was his:

TNT Sports Chile

The game, between teams Colo-Colo and Curico Union, was tied 0-0 on Monday when things suddenly got quite a bit more interesting. It was then, without warning, that a random dog stormed onto the pitch, prancing amongst the befuddled players like a little sports star. The referee quickly blew his whistle, bringing the match to a halt — but it didn’t exactly put an end to the action. After eluding several fruitless attempts at nabbing him, the peppy pup then paused. Then, having captured the camera and the crowd’s full attention, he made his next move. He peed.

