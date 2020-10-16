3 min read Dog Demands To Visit His Best Friend's House On Every Walk “If Domino’s not home I’ll have to tell Cairo, ‘Domino must be asleep.’ Otherwise, he’ll want to wait indefinitely.”

Meet Cairo — a happy dog with a very good memory, at least when it comes to his friends. Cairo knows exactly where all his dog friends live and will never miss an opportunity to say “hi.” “He’s very friendly and talkative,” Brodny Wilson, Cairo’s dad, told The Dodo. “He has quite a few friends in our neighborhood and knows the homes of all of his paw pals."

Instagram/cairo_the_samoyed

Cairo's friendliness can get a little frustrating when Wilson is trying to take him out for a quick walk. But, for Cairo, no walk is complete without checking in on his friends. The Samoyed always insists on stopping by the home of Domino the husky and howling for him from the street.

Brodny Wilson

“Whenever we pass by Domino’s home, Cairo will howl or bark to call him to the window,” Wilson said. “If Domino’s not home I’ll have to tell Cairo, ‘Domino must be asleep.’ Otherwise, he’ll want to wait indefinitely.” When Domino is home, he’s always happy for the visit, and the two dogs will exchange a few barks until Cairo is ready to finish his walk.

Brodny Wilson

Cairo and Domino are best buds, but the pup also makes regular stops at the homes of his friends Loki, Bruno, Flower and Royal. It’s a busy schedule, but Cairo wouldn’t have it any other way.

Brodny Wilson