3 min read Faithful Dog Jumps On Ambulance To Follow Her Owner To The Hospital “The love this dog has for her owner is something very special” ❤️

While driving home the other night, Anderson Bahi witnessed something he won’t soon forget. It was a scene of love in its purest form.

Anderson Fechner Bahi

“I was passing in my car when I saw an ambulance stopped on the other side of the road,” Bahi told The Dodo. Turns out, a man had suddenly fallen ill on the sidewalk a short time earlier while out with his dog. After first responders loaded the man into the ambulance to drive him to the hospital, his little dog hopped onto the rear bumper, insisting that they take her, too.

Anderson Fechner Bahi

Bahi could only watch from afar, but one thing was still crystal clear. “The love this dog has for her owner is something very special,” Bahi said. “A faithful love.” Fortunately, that truth wasn’t lost on the ambulance crew. Before driving off, they opened the doors so the sweet pup could remain by her owner’s side.

Anderson Fechner Bahi

But the dog’s show of devotion didn’t end there.

Amal Saker

Once at the hospital, the dog's owner was wheeled inside. The pup, meanwhile, sat patiently outside the hospital’s door for him to return.

Amal Saker