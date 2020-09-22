Faithful Dog Jumps On Ambulance To Follow Her Owner To The Hospital
“The love this dog has for her owner is something very special” ❤️
While driving home the other night, Anderson Bahi witnessed something he won’t soon forget.
It was a scene of love in its purest form.
“I was passing in my car when I saw an ambulance stopped on the other side of the road,” Bahi told The Dodo.
Turns out, a man had suddenly fallen ill on the sidewalk a short time earlier while out with his dog.
After first responders loaded the man into the ambulance to drive him to the hospital, his little dog hopped onto the rear bumper, insisting that they take her, too.
Bahi could only watch from afar, but one thing was still crystal clear.
“The love this dog has for her owner is something very special,” Bahi said. “A faithful love.”
Fortunately, that truth wasn’t lost on the ambulance crew. Before driving off, they opened the doors so the sweet pup could remain by her owner’s side.
But the dog’s show of devotion didn’t end there.
Once at the hospital, the dog's owner was wheeled inside.
The pup, meanwhile, sat patiently outside the hospital’s door for him to return.
It didn't take long before local animal rescuer Maria Lúcia Muniz, who lives near the hospital, learned about the dog holding vigil at the hospital door. She offered to take her in for the night.
But fortunately, the dog's wait wasn’t long — and her faithfulness paid off.
“It was very emotional,” Muniz told The Dodo. “But thank God, the owner was only hospitalized for 45 minutes. His family arrived to take him and his dog home.”