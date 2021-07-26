Dog Hears Thunder And Finds The 'Perfect' Place to Hide

When Albus’ family suddenly realized they couldn’t find him one afternoon, they decided to look around and see where he might be hiding. They went outside and looked around for a bit, very puzzled — until they spotted a bit of floof peeking out from under their truck.

Upon further inspection, they could see Albus’ tail hanging down from under the truck, but that was all. The rest of Albus was somehow completely hidden.

“What in the world?” Albus’ dad said in a video of the incident.

Somehow, Albus had completely tucked himself up under the truck. His dad bent down and could see his fluffy butt wedged in between some pipes and car parts, and then went around to the other side to confront Albus face to face.