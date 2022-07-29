Woman Is Shocked To See Little Dog's Disappearing Act

This is Nugget — an adventurous pup who’s not afraid to get down and dirty while he explores the world outside. But recently, Nugget’s willingness to embrace the less-than-clean side of life landed him with more than just a little mud on his nose.

One day, evidently not long after the lawn was mowed, Nugget went a little overboard. Rather than merely soak up the sweet smells of the freshly cut sod outside, he decided to do one better — by literally making it a part of him. With a few eager rubs and rolls, Nugget became completely green. Clearly, Nugget regretted nothing.

Dodo Shows Dodo Heroes Woman Devotes Her Life To The Stray Dogs Of Bali

And with that, the normally white-furred pup more closely resembled a Muppet. "We didn’t expect to see a green dog," Jennah, Nugget's owner, told The Dodo. "But he was all green." But, for better or worse, he didn’t stay that way forever.

“Nugget was a grinch for about an hour,” Jennah wrote online. “Dish soap worked great getting the green out of the Oscar the Grouch.” Now, it seemed Nugget was only green with envy of his formerly green self.