Dog Hasn't Stopped Playing With Trash Can Since He Was Adopted “One day I’d like to feel the level of joy he feels playing with a trash can!”

Stacey Zitto was at her town’s Pride festival in June with her two dogs, Lilo and Stitch, when she came across a booth for the York County SPCA. She and her family had been casually discussing adopting a third dog, but they hadn’t been seriously looking yet. When she saw a sweet pittie mix hanging out at the booth, though, something inside her immediately shifted. “I reached to pet him, and he flipped on his back for belly rubs,” Zitto told The Dodo. “I played with him a bit and then walked around the festival. I encountered him and his volunteer several more times and loved him more each time. I also watched how he interacted with other people and I was impressed!"

Stacey Zitto

By the time she was getting ready to leave, Zitto knew she couldn’t leave without making plans to adopt the pittie. She knew he was meant to be their third dog. “I eventually decided that I wanted him and texted that I was going to fill out an application,” Zitto said. “My husband’s response was simply ‘OMG!’ which I took to mean, ‘By all means, let’s adopt a third dog!’”

Stacey Zitto

The pittie puppy, later named Bidoof, arrived in his new home and settled in wonderfully. His new dog siblings are very patient with all of his puppy energy, and his family couldn’t be happier having him as the new addition. They quickly learned that Bidoof loves playing with toys, and showered him with as many as they could find — but Bidoof actually had his own ideas about what makes the perfect toy.



Stacey Zitto

Bidoof was playing outside on his new family’s patio a few days after being adopted when he found a trash can just sitting there. He picked it up and started playing with it — and has barely put it down since. Despite all of the fun toys his family has provided for him, Bidoof’s all-time favorite toy is the trash can. He loves it so much, and plays with it every chance he gets. His family can’t help but laugh as he runs around surrounded by toys with a trash can in his mouth instead. They’ve decided to just let it be his favorite toy. He’s a puppy, after all. He’s got to do what he’s got to do. “His second-favorite toy [is] a 1-gallon plastic water bottle, so trash is a trend for him,” Zitto said.

Stacey Zitto

Bidoof loves to run all over the yard playing with his trash can, and will even throw it up in the air, catch it on his head and run around with it like that. It’s the funniest thing ever, and his family had no idea when they adopted him that they would be in for this much entertainment. “He still plays with it daily and seems to particularly like to play with it after dinner and before bedtime,” Zitto said. “One day I’d like to feel the level of joy he feels playing with a trash can!” Bidoof is a happy, carefree dog who loves his new life so much — especially his trash can.



You can follow Bidoof and his family on Instagram