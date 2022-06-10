Woman Spots Dog Having The Time Of His Life Surfing Flooded Streets

For most, a flooded street means staying inside. But for Bo, navigating the waters is as easy as pulling out his boogie board. About a year ago, after a bad storm left the streets of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, looking like a riverbed, Peter Rosen experimented with teaching his dog, Bo, to surf. When the street flooded again recently, Rosen was hopeful that Bo would remember his surfing skills.

Peter Rosen

“We pulled the board out and he immediately recalled it and immediately hopped right on,” Rosen told The Dodo. Rachel Frank, a neighbor, was attempting to walk her dog through the waterlogged sidewalk when she spotted Rosen and Bo getting ready to ride the waves. By the time she returned from her walk, the pair were hanging ten up and down the street.

“I couldn’t stop laughing and filming,” Frank told The Dodo. “My dog was with me and just wanted to jump in and play too.” Originally, Rosen tried to teach Bo to surf in the ocean, but the small south Florida waves weren’t quite strong enough to propel the board.

Peter Rosen

Pretty soon, Rosen figured out that the flooded streets might be a better fit for Bo’s abilities. He began teaching Bo by manually pulling him through the water. Slowly but surely, Bo got his balance. Eventually, they added the electric bike.

Peter Rosen

“He’s pretty talented,” Rosen said. Anything that allows him to be closer to Rosen sounds like a good idea to Bo, who was adopted about three years ago after Rosen found him in the Cayman Islands. Rosen and his husband had been vacationing when they came across Bo, whose previous owner was no longer able to look after him. They took Bo along on a hike through the island, and he fit right in. Pretty soon, Bo was officially adopted, and their adventures have continued ever since.

Peter Rosen

Surfing isn’t Bo’s only unique mode of transportation. He can often be spotted riding in the sidecar of Rosen’s Vespa, or nestled in a papoose as Rosen skateboards.