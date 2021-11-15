Dog Has The Best Reaction When Her Mom Decides To Bark At Her

When a trend started going around on TikTok where people would bark at their dogs and record their reactions, Adrian Chateau Wiles decided she had to try it out. She was hanging out with her dog, Keiko, who was already feeling a little feisty, and she knew this was the moment.

She leaned forward and let out a nice, loud bark — and Keiko immediately snapped to attention.

The look on Keiko’s face as she stared at her mom, unsure of what to do, was absolutely priceless. She was shocked and bewildered, and probably a little betrayed. After all, she had no idea her mom could bark like that.