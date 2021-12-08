Dog Has The Best Reaction To Seeing His Parents Get Engaged

On their road of life together as a family, the trio have shared many, many happy memories. Recently, however, it became official that the best is yet to come.

The other day, while visiting a beach near their home, Jack decided to surprise Madison by asking for her hand in marriage. Sonny was there too, as always.

“I was so emotional seeing Jack on one knee,” Madison told The Dodo. “I’ve wanted to marry him for a long time.”

But Madison wasn’t the only one eager to see the couple get engaged. As if sensing the emotional significance of that special moment for his mom and dad, Sonny had the best reaction: