Dog Has The Best Reaction To Seeing His Parents Get Engaged
She said yes. Their dog did too ❤️
Meet Sonny — a sweet-natured dog who simply adores his loving owners, Madison and Jack.
On their road of life together as a family, the trio have shared many, many happy memories. Recently, however, it became official that the best is yet to come.
The other day, while visiting a beach near their home, Jack decided to surprise Madison by asking for her hand in marriage. Sonny was there too, as always.
“I was so emotional seeing Jack on one knee,” Madison told The Dodo. “I’ve wanted to marry him for a long time.”
But Madison wasn’t the only one eager to see the couple get engaged. As if sensing the emotional significance of that special moment for his mom and dad, Sonny had the best reaction:
Madison said yes to Jack’s proposal, of course. And in his own way, Sonny did, too.
That made the day all the more special.
“I started crying straight away,” Madison said. “Then, when Sonny started getting the zoomies, I couldn’t help but laugh because he was going so fast. I think I realized that I had everything I ever needed in life in that moment.”
And seeing the love that surrounds him, Sonny has a very good reason to feel the same.