Dog Has Sweetest Reaction To Seeing A Photo Of Her Friend Who Passed Away
“She just couldn’t stop looking at it” ❤️️
Those we love will never truly leave us. And this sweet pup named Lola is sure of it.
A few short weeks ago, Lola lost her best friend and sister, Lacy. But she and her family have found a special way to keep the pup's memory alive.
Lacy was 10 years old when she first met the beagle puppy. Having lived her life as an only dog, she wasn’t thrilled about the new, excitable arrival. But it didn’t take long for Lola to win her over.
“[Lacy] would growl at her, but Lola was always so, so patient with her,” Alli Trent, Lola and Lacy’s mom, told The Dodo. “Lola was so obsessed with Lacy from the beginning. She watched her every move, followed her around, and anywhere Lacy would lay, Lola wanted to be right there with her.”
After four years of friendship, Lacy’s health took a turn. Still, Lola remained by Lacy’s side, comforting her in any way she could. “When Lacy’s health started declining, and she started coughing more often, Lola was always so concerned about her,” Trent said. “Lola just always looked out for her. It was the sweetest thing to watch.”
Lola wasn’t present when Lacy passed. And when she finally realized her friend wasn’t coming home, her reaction was heartbreaking.
“We put Lacy’s bed and her favorite toys up on a shelf at my parents' house,” Trent said. “Lola went straight to them and tried to get to them, but then she just started walking around like she was looking for her.”
Trent purchased a memorial gift with Lacy’s picture on it for her and her parents. When it came in the mail, Trent put the photo on a shelf in the living room, where it caught Lola’s eye.
“Lola was immediately interested,” Trent said. “She just couldn’t stop looking at it and wagging her tail.”
Trent was surprised, as Lola had never been interested in her home’s decor before, but something was different about Lacy’s photo. It was as if Lola knew the photo was of her best friend.
“Later that night, we were talking about Lacy, and I looked at Lola and said, ‘Do you miss Lacy? I do, too.’” Trent wrote in an Instagram post. “She looked at me and tilted her head, and I said, ‘Where is Lacy?’ Without hesitating, she sprinted over to the couch, jumped up on the arm … and put her nose straight to the picture wagging her tail like it was really her.”
Lacy may be gone, but she'll never be forgotten.
“I think Lola knows that Lacy isn’t coming to the door anymore,” Trent said. “That picture is our Lacy now.”
Lola is making sure to give her mom extra love to help her through this tough time. “I was so worried about Lola, but knowing that Lola can still see her in the picture has truly brought me so much peace,” Trent said. “We are so lucky to have them for the time that we do, and to be loved by them unconditionally.”