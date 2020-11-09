2 min read Dog Has Most Touching Reaction Seeing Portrait Of His Brother Who Passed Away So sweet ❤️

This sweet old pup named Smiff may be gone, but he’s certainly not forgotten. Just ask his brother, Frank.

Last month, after Smiff passed away, his owner Libby Davey thought it would be nice to commission a painting of him to hang in her home. Little could she have guessed that it would be as meaningful to Frank as it would be for her.

When the portrait was finished, and Davey hung it on a wall, Frank had the most touching reaction to seeing it. “I think Frank knows that’s a painting of his brother,” Davey wrote. Here’s that moment on video:

Smiff's spirit may have run free, but in some ways he'd never really left. The new painting simply revealed that truth.