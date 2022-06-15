Dog Has Funniest Reaction When He's Caught Destroying His Bed On Camera

A quick and meaningful apology is usually the best solution when you’re caught doing something wrong. The second-best solution? Freeze in place, run to the couch and casually pretend like nothing happened. Arlo went with the second one.

Arlo the Italian greyhound isn’t usually destructive, but he’s occasionally inclined to dig in his bed. That’s what he was up to when his dad, Garry Mill, caught him with stuffing in his mouth. Mill was out of the house at the time, but was able to check on Arlo using a mini-camera he had installed. Usually Mill doesn’t use the camera’s microphone feature because he doesn’t want to upset or confuse Arlo with the strange noise. But that day, worried that Arlo might eat the bed’s stuffing, Mill decided to give it a try.

“As soon as I spoke to him he froze and he never went back to the bed,” Mill told The Dodo. “I didn't realize how funny the clip was until I went home and watched it back.”

Arlo’s lovable face and endless charm ensure he won’t be in much trouble at all — especially considering his parents love him so much.

Arlo was adopted by Mill and his fiancée, Chelsea Watson, in between COVID lockdowns. The pair, who live in Carnoustie, Scotland, grew up with dogs and wanted one for their new family. Pretty soon, they found the perfect fit. “Arlo's demeanor is amazing,” Mill said. “He is so loving and always wants to be cuddled, and wants up in my arms like a baby. He is very playful at times but crashes out quickly, and loves being in bed with us.”

Arlo even helped Mill propose to Watson, sporting a tuxedo for the occasion. “He has changed our life in so many ways,” Mill said. “He makes us feel complete happiness when we come home after a long day at work.”

And if Arlo is ever caught starting another boxing match with his bed while they’re at work? Well, maybe next time he’ll just apologize.

