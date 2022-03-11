Sweet Dog Who Loves To Cuddle Has Been Waiting For A Home For 7 Years

Seven years ago, a couple found Chance getting into a scuffle with some other dogs. She was just a little puppy then, and they brought her to The Haven Animal Care Shelter to get her the help she needed for her injuries. “We took her to the vet and had her sutured up,” Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, founder and director of The Haven Animal Care Shelter, told The Dodo. “She has some character to her muzzle as a result.”

Dr. Brenda Wilbanks

Once she was healed, the shelter hoped it wouldn’t take too long to find Chance a loving home — but unfortunately, they were wrong. Chance has now been at the shelter for over seven years. She’s lived there basically her entire life and has gone from puppyhood to almost her golden years without a family. Due to her past, Chance has a lot of fear and anxiety, but she also has so much joy and love inside her, too, and it’s clear how badly she wants to give all of that to one lucky family.

Dodo Shows Dodo Heroes Woman Devotes Her Life To The Stray Dogs Of Bali

Dr. Brenda Wilbanks

Chance keeps getting overlooked by potential adopters because she’s so nervous around people she doesn’t know. Once she warms up to you, though, she just wants to cuddle and be loved. “She’s very shy and afraid,” Wilbanks said. “She runs to the back of her kennel when someone enters. She enjoys walking on a leash but often has to be carried until she gets past the other dogs at the shelter.”

Dr. Brenda Wilbanks

When given the right space and time, Chance can form the most incredible bonds with people. It’s just hard to see that when someone first meets her. Really what Chance needs more than anything else is for someone to give her a chance.

Dr. Brenda Wilbanks

Chance is coping with shelter life, mostly because it’s all she’s ever known, but everyone who knows her is excited for the day when she’ll get to venture outside the shelter and go on the best adventures with people who love her. For now, though, she’s still waiting. “[She] seems to do OK,” Wilbanks said. “It’s truly pretty much the only life she’s known.”

Dr. Brenda Wilbanks