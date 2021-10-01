Woman Couldn't Find Her Second Dog For Hours — Then Spots Her In The Most Obvious Place

As Melissa Lundstrom made her way around her house one day, she noticed one of her dogs just hanging out on a cozy rug, but quickly realized that she wasn’t quite sure where the other dog was. She began calling around for Mixie — and started to get a little worried when she couldn’t find her anywhere.

Lundstrom searched the whole house up and down, wondering where on earth Mixie could have gotten to. She searched for over an hour looking for the lost dog. Finally, she made her way back to the rug, maybe hoping that her not-lost dog could somehow lead her to Mixie — and actually, he did.

As Lundstrom looked at her other dog, she finally realized that Mixie was there too, and she’d been there the whole time.