Dog Gets All Dressed Up To Go Out — Then Has A Hilarious Change Of Heart

Sure, there's plenty that's appealing about going out. The world beyond home is where a lot of things happen — the parties, the people, the food and the drinks, and the music and action. But there is one thing sorely lacking about "going out." And that's home's cozy couch. This pretty pup named Peach knows it all too well.

Peach was adopted last year by her mom, Abby. From there, it didn't take long to discover that the dog's preferred types of activities were more on the subdued side. "Lazing about is her number one pastime," Abby told The Dodo. "And anything that involves eating."

While lying around the house all day may sound like heaven to Peach, Abby knows there's so much more for her to see and do. So, she routinely invites the pup on adventures outdoors. She even bought fancy sweaters for Peach to wear while out and about. "Peach loves them," Abby said. "She knows she looks good." For Peach, getting dressed up is the easy part. Summoning the motivation to follow through on their plans is another thing entirely.

Every time Abby and Peach head out the door, the pup suddenly seems to have a change of heart about the whole "going out" thing. "She stands by the door protesting while I wait for the elevator," Abby said. "Then she waits for me to get inside the elevator before she comes. We then do the whole charade again before entering the lobby. Once we're in the lobby, she admits defeat." Here's a snippet from Peach's going-out process:

Despite her stalling and clear preference for more couch time, Peach couldn't be happier to be out of the house. "Once she’s outside, she trots," Abby said. "She loves it." In her pretty sweaters, Peach truly shines.

It's somewhat odd for a dog to not always jump at the chance to be out and about. But honestly, Abby gets it. "She’s like the majority of us who dread going to the gym and do literally every possible thing to avoid it," she said. "But once it’s over, we’re like, 'Oh ya, that was great!'" It just takes some spurring by that one fun friend, is all. And Abby's more than happy to serve that role for Peach.

No outdoor adventure can go on forever, of course. But for Peach, that's more than OK. After all, the couch still awaits.

