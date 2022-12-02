Dog Freezes When He Sees A Surprising Swimmer Paddle By

On a recent walk along the edge of a pond in Denver, Colorado, with his dad, a dog named Munchie had his eyes on the water. He was eager to spot someone swimming by, and perhaps make a new wild friend. Suddenly, there was a ripple, and Munchie was thrilled.

As the ripple continued on its course and reached the side of the pond, Munchie got a clearer view. It was a rat, who was gliding quickly and peacefully just beneath the surface. It was a surprising sight, but not an unusual one. Despite living mostly on land, rats are exceptional swimmers. Their strong legs and long tails help them move through water easily, and they can hold their breath for up to three minutes while submerged.

This wasn’t the first time Munchie had noticed an animal in the pond. In fact, he often spends his walks anticipating a visitor. “Munchie has seen a beaver in the pond before,” Munchie’s dad, who asked that his name not be used, told The Dodo. “So he was already on the lookout.” You can watch a video of Munchie spotting the rat here:

Munchie’s dad is always impressed by his dog’s ability to notice small things, like a beaver or rat swimming by. He loves that his best friend is so intelligent and so loving. “He’s the smartest dog in the world,” Munchie’s dad said. “He loves all dogs and people. He’s gentle and submissive.”

