Dog Forms The Sweetest Friendship With Man Experiencing Homelessness

Meet Sora and his dad, TikTok user Colzouti. Each and every day, the fluffy, friendly pup brings joy to his proud parent’s life. But Sora’s big heart and loving spirit aren’t directed at him alone.

One day, while out for a walk near their home in Paris, Sora made a new friend — a man experiencing homelessness, named Bruno. That chance meeting changed Colzouti’s heart, and ultimately Bruno’s circumstances, too. “Sora stopped short in front of a young man sitting in front of his tent," Colzouti wrote. "Their eyes meet and Sora leaps forward to go see him. Reflexively, filled with preconceived ideas, I stopped Sora immediately. I acknowledge [the man] and decided to leave, but Sora refuses to move. He looks at Bruno. I call him back, but he refuses to budge. I decided to attach his leash and nudge him away, and that’s when Sora looks at me with eyes only a dog can give. Bruno gave a big smile.” This was only the beginning.

Colzouti was touched to see his dog's warmth towards a man down on his luck. It helped span a bridge of empathy in his own heart. “At that moment, I realized two things: That my dog and a stranger had everything to teach me about loving your neighbor," Colzouti wrote. "And that I will do what it takes to thank this stranger who taught me this valuable lesson.” From there, these visits with became a daily ritual.

In addition to the daily doses of love from Sora, Colzouti offered him food and clothing, and help in getting his life back on track. And their efforts paid off.

Since these videos were posted online, things have only gotten better for Bruno. "Bruno changed his life. He no longer lives on the street," Colzouti told The Dodo. "This story has greatly helped him get off the streets." It all began with Sora's big heart.