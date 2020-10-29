6 min read Dog Follows His Kids To School And Ends Up In The Principal's Office "He was thrilled with the day's adventures."

Sandy has been with his family since he was just a puppy, and he’s very protective of them. He always likes to know exactly where everyone is, so he can keep an eye on things and make sure that the people he loves are safe. “He wants to be involved with everything we do,” Karen Manthey, Sandy’s mom, told The Dodo. “He's bummed every day that anyone in our family leaves his care. On camping trips if the family is separated (i.e. half the family is at the lake .5 mile away and the other at the campsite), he'll spend all his time running back and forth to check on each group to make sure everyone is safe.”

Karen Manthey

Every day when the kids leave to walk to school, Sandy always tries to follow them. Sometimes he sneaks out the door and tries to start walking with them, but they’re always able to catch him and send him back before he makes it too far. He just really, really wants to go to school with them to keep an eye on them all day.

Karen Manthey

One day, Sandy was feeling extra sneaky and his kids were distracted — so he actually made it out of the house and all the way to school without anyone noticing. When Sandy arrived at school with his kids, everyone there thought it was hysterical, and sent him straight to the principal's office to wait for his mom to come and pick him up. When they couldn’t get in touch with her, they let one of his kids walk him back, and his mom was shocked when the guilty dog arrived home. “I didn't realize he was missing until my daughter showed up at home with Sandy,” Manthey said. “The school had tried calling me but my phone was turned off, my neighbor who was at the school snapped the infamous picture of him to ask if he was mine. Because we live so close, the school allowed my daughter to run him home. They were both thrilled with the adventure.”

Karen Manthey

Even though Sandy had escaped from home and went to school without permission, he didn’t seem to feel guilty at all. In fact, he was pretty pleased with himself. “When he showed up at home he was thrilled with the day's adventures,” Manthey said. “If anything, I think he'll try twice as hard to sneak off with the kids again.” Manthey felt bad that Sandy had accidentally caused a bit of commotion, and stopped by the school to apologize and see if there was anything she could do to make it up to them. No one at the school was upset about it at all, though. In fact, they were very entertained.

Karen Manthey