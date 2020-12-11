4 min read Dog Decides Mom's New Lipstick Looks Much Better On Him "I noticed his back paws were pink ... then he turned around. That’s when we saw his face" 💄👄😂

When Farrah Smith Weiss left her new lipstick on the counter, she didn’t think anything of it. She had no idea that lipstick was about to take a very unfortunate journey — and would soon end up all over her dog Murphy’s face. “The lipstick was placed on our kitchen island,” Weiss told The Dodo. “We are fairly certain our unapologetic diva cat, Dolly Rose, swatted the lipstick off the island. If it’s on ‘her’ island, it’s fair game.” Once the lipstick landed on the floor, it probably sat there for a while, until Murphy came along.

Farrah Smith Weiss

“Murphy was clueless that he had done anything wrong,” Weiss said. “If it’s on the ground, he assumes it’s edible. This week it was a pack of gum and my son’s retainer.” Once Murphy found the lipstick, it stood no chance — the curious pup just had to eat it and see if the lipstick would look good on him or not. He had to know. “We realized he had gotten the lipstick after he walked through the kitchen, and I noticed his back paws were pink,” Weiss said. “Then he turned around. That’s when we saw his face.”

Farrah Smith Weiss

The destroyed lipstick had, of course, gotten all over Murphy’s fur. His family couldn’t stop laughing, but of course, he had no idea why. It all seemed perfectly normal to him. “We then found the corpse of the lipstick in his gray, now pink, dog bed,” Weiss said. “That’s when my husband snapped the picture of his face. There was nothing to do but laugh hysterically because well, 2020. The damage was done.”

Farrah Smith Weiss