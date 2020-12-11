4 min read

Dog Decides Mom's New Lipstick Looks Much Better On Him

"I noticed his back paws were pink ... then he turned around. That’s when we saw his face" 💄👄😂

By Caitlin Jill Anders

Published on 12/11/2020 at 3:41 PM

When Farrah Smith Weiss left her new lipstick on the counter, she didn’t think anything of it. She had no idea that lipstick was about to take a very unfortunate journey — and would soon end up all over her dog Murphy’s face. 

“The lipstick was placed on our kitchen island,” Weiss told The Dodo. “We are fairly certain our unapologetic diva cat, Dolly Rose, swatted the lipstick off the island. If it’s on ‘her’ island, it’s fair game.” 

Once the lipstick landed on the floor, it probably sat there for a while, until Murphy came along. 

cute cat
Farrah Smith Weiss

“Murphy was clueless that he had done anything wrong,” Weiss said. “If it’s on the ground, he assumes it’s edible. This week it was a pack of gum and my son’s retainer.” 

Once Murphy found the lipstick, it stood no chance — the curious pup just had to eat it and see if the lipstick would look good on him or not. He had to know. 

“We realized he had gotten the lipstick after he walked through the kitchen, and I noticed his back paws were pink,” Weiss said. “Then he turned around. That’s when we saw his face.” 

dog eats lipstick
Farrah Smith Weiss

The destroyed lipstick had, of course, gotten all over Murphy’s fur. His family couldn’t stop laughing, but of course, he had no idea why. It all seemed perfectly normal to him. 

“We then found the corpse of the lipstick in his gray, now pink, dog bed,” Weiss said. “That’s when my husband snapped the picture of his face. There was nothing to do but laugh hysterically because well, 2020. The damage was done.” 

dog plays in leaves
Farrah Smith Weiss

Even though Weiss will never get to wear the lipstick now, Murphy’s mischief gave everyone a reason to smile, and so in that sense, it was all worth it. 

When Weiss bought the now destroyed lipstick, she hadn’t intended on it being a game for the cat and a snack for the dog — but that’s what happens when you have pets. Everything is theirs, even if it’s not. 

The Best Gifts For Foodie Dogs (And Their Parents)

The Best Gifts For Foodie Dogs (And Their Parents)

Shop at Walmart
Sacré Blue! Berry Pie Dog Toy

Sacré Blue! Berry Pie Dog Toy

Walmart
$10
Shop at Wild One
Personalized Emoji Bowl

Personalized Emoji Bowl

Wild One
$25
Shop at Chewy
Greenies Gingerbread Dental Treats

Greenies Gingerbread Dental Treats

Chewy
$9
Shop at Etsy
Hanukkah Dog Treat Assortment

Hanukkah Dog Treat Assortment

Etsy
$7
Shop at Food 52
Modern Pet Bowl Stand

Modern Pet Bowl Stand

Food 52
$35
Shop at Amazon
Gourmet Holiday Dog Cookies

Gourmet Holiday Dog Cookies

Amazon
$25
Shop at Amazon
Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix for Dogs

Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix for Dogs

Amazon
$9
onsale!
Shop at Wild One
Pure Sweet Potato Treats

Pure Sweet Potato Treats

Wild One
$15
$18
Shop at Amazon
Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites

Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites

Amazon
$26
Shop at Chewy
Zuke's Mini Naturals Tree Treats

Zuke's Mini Naturals Tree Treats

Chewy
$7
Shop at Anthropologie
Dog-a-Day Juice Glass

Dog-a-Day Juice Glass

Anthropologie
$12
Shop at Nordstrom
Lick Croix Barkling Water Plush Dog Toy

Lick Croix Barkling Water Plush Dog Toy

Nordstrom
$16
Shop at Max-Bone
Restore Meal Topper

Restore Meal Topper

Max-Bone
$30
Shop at Amazon
Dog Treat Baking Pans And Ice Cube Molds

Dog Treat Baking Pans And Ice Cube Molds

Amazon
$11
onsale!
Shop at Chewy
Blue Buffalo Holiday Santa Snacks

Blue Buffalo Holiday Santa Snacks

Chewy
$5
$6
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Dog Breed Serving Board

Dog Breed Serving Board

Uncommon Goods
$45
Shop at Uncommon Goods
French Macaron Dog Treats

French Macaron Dog Treats

Uncommon Goods
$24
Shop at Amazon
Woof Treat Jar

Woof Treat Jar

Amazon
$33
Shop at Wild One
Organic Baked Treat Kit

Organic Baked Treat Kit

Wild One
$23
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Dog Magnetic Bottle Opener

Dog Magnetic Bottle Opener

Uncommon Goods
$15
Shop at Chewy
Whimzees Holiday Dental Treats

Whimzees Holiday Dental Treats

Chewy
$15
Shop at Amazon
Gingerbread Cookie Dog Biscuits

Gingerbread Cookie Dog Biscuits

Amazon
$11
Shop at Goodboy
Goodboy Gut Check Supplement Duo

Goodboy Gut Check Supplement Duo

Goodboy
$63
Shop at Anthropologie
Furry Friends Serving Platter

Furry Friends Serving Platter

Anthropologie
$48
Shop at Max-Bone
Wellness Meal Topper

Wellness Meal Topper

Max-Bone
$30
Shop at Amazon
DreamBone Holiday Variety Pack

DreamBone Holiday Variety Pack

Amazon
$10
Shop at Chewy
Personalized Dog Dinner Mat

Personalized Dog Dinner Mat

Chewy
$45
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Bad Dog Diner Mugs

Bad Dog Diner Mugs

Uncommon Goods
$35
Shop at Amazon
Fruitables Pumpkin Treats

Fruitables Pumpkin Treats

Amazon
$10
Shop at Max-Bone
Coconut Honey Treats

Coconut Honey Treats

Max-Bone
$17
Shop at Amazon
Buddy Biscuits Crunchy Dog Treats

Buddy Biscuits Crunchy Dog Treats

Amazon
$7