Dog Dumped In Empty Parking Lot With Nothing But Her Bed For Comfort

In an empty parking lot in Austin, Texas, a dog named Bluebelle waited patiently for someone to notice her. The senior pittie had nothing but her dog bed to separate her from the hot pavement. When help finally arrived, Bluebelle looked up at the animal protection officers with sweet, sad eyes, and gratefully accepted treats right out of the officers’ hands.

“You could tell how grateful Bluebelle was to be rescued and brought to the shelter,” Stephanie McCutcheon, the marketing and volunteer coordinator at the Austin Animal Center, told The Dodo. “Bluebelle drank a lot of water upon arriving and slept a lot in the air-conditioned comfort of her bed the first couple days.”

Bluebelle, who is thought to be about 9 years old, is now getting the care she needs at the Austin Animal Center. Her missing fur and raw, red skin are due to demodex mange, an infestation of skin mites, and she is being treated for conjunctivitis in both eyes. But Bluebelle refuses to let all that get her down.

“Besides all the health issues, she is in happy spirits,” McCutcheon said. “She has the cutest little smile and even a little pep in her step. We have wonderful Animal Care staff and Vets that have been taking close care of her.”

The shelter staff knew Bluebelle would be more comfortable in a home, and thanks to the pup’s winning personality, she quickly found a foster family willing to take her in. “Despite looking in rough shape, her heart is still full and she is extremely welcoming of humans,” McCutcheon said. “She recently had a meet-and-greet with a foster family and their dog, and it went well so Bluebelle will be leaving the shelter soon!”

