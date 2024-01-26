Dog Does A Double-Take When He Sees His Best Friend After 7 Months Apart

Seven months ago, Pablo Vergara Montoya left his native Colombia to live abroad in the United States. He was deeply missed, of course, by his family and friends back home — but there was someone in particular who felt Pablo’s absence the most.

Unlike the people in Pablo’s life, who were excited for him about his adventures abroad, Gasper had no way of knowing where his best friend had gone. But though he was no longer around, for Gasper, Pablo remained ever-present in his heart.

However, they wouldn’t be apart forever.

Recently, one of Pablo's relatives decided to fly in for a visit. And she didn’t come alone. She brought Gasper, too.

Pablo met them outside the airport — and upon reuniting, little Gasper couldn’t believe his eyes: