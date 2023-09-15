Dog Demands Belly Rubs During Soccer Match After Storming Field With A Friend

This week, while attending a high school soccer match in North Dakota, sports journalist Zach Keenan suddenly found himself forced to report on a different type of story altogether.

In the middle of a heated game between Minot and Jamestown high schools, two furry figures unexpectedly appeared. They were a pair of happy pups, showing no hesitation about interrupting the game to run around and play.

“Nobody saw the dogs until they were on the field in the middle of the field!” Keenan told The Dodo. “The whole crowd and teams all broke out laughing.”

One of the dogs — the suspected mastermind behind the duo’s game-delaying stunt — even stopped to request a belly rub from one of the players: