Dog Is So Excited For His Puppuccino He Climbs Through Starbucks Window

Dana was in the drive-through line at Starbucks, waiting for her coffee, when she noticed the car in front of her had a very excited dog hanging out the window. He seemed to be waiting for something — and she assumed it was probably a Puppacino.

The dog, named BooBoo, seemed to be a regular as he knew exactly what he was waiting for. He climbed into the driver’s seat to wait closer to the window as if to will the people at Starbucks to please work a little faster. Dana pulled out her phone and started recording because she thought it was so cute — and everyone is definitely glad she did.