4 min read Dog Won't Let Blinds Stop Her From Looking Out The Window “She’s very protective of this hole and won’t share it with her two sisters.”

Tootsie Roll’s family found her abandoned in the woods about a year and a half ago. It was clear she’d been through a lot, so it took her a little time to come out of her shell and learn to trust her family — and today, it’s almost like she’s a completely different dog. “It took some time, but she went from timid and very introverted to this crazy nutjob who chews on everything and chases everything,” Emily Dini, Tootsie’s mom, told The Dodo. “She is very vocal and will always make us laugh.”

Emily Dini

One of Tootsie’s favorite things now is being outside, and even when she can’t actually be running around outside, she loves watching the world through the window. She has a favorite window she likes to look out of that usually has a curtain in front of it. Recently, Tootsie “accidentally” tore the curtain down, so when her family left for the day, they decided to leave the blinds down instead.

Emily Dini

Unfortunately, Tootsie wasn’t a big fan of this idea — so she took matters into her own paws. When Dini arrived home from work that day, she saw Tootsie’s face in the window and immediately had an idea of what might have happened. She went inside, and indeed, there it was. Tootsie had chewed a hole through the blinds so she could keep looking out the window. “She was very proud of this hole,” Dini said. “She was barking at me through it when I arrived home to show it to me!”

Emily Dini

Dini couldn’t even be mad because Tootsie was just so excited and proud of herself. It was clear she loved her new hole so much — and so her family decided not to replace the blinds and let Tootsie keep her hole. “For now, this will be her special little hole,” Dini said. “She’s very protective of this hole and won’t share it with her two sisters.” Tootsie went from having nothing to an amazing life with the best family — and, of course, her special window hole.