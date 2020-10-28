3 min read Baby Monitor Catches Sweet Dog Checking On His Little Sister Every Night "It was like he knew he had a job to do and it was to watch out for her."

This is Berkley — a big fluffy dog with an even bigger heart. And it shows.

Christine Jo Miller

Berkley lives with owner Christine Jo Miller, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter, Elainey. At first, when Elainey was still a baby, Miller was a little worried that hefty Berkley's goofy energy would be a bit too much for her daughter to handle. However, Berkley and Elainey soon fell in love. "I used to have very far boundaries for him with her, since he’s so big," Miller told The Dodo. "But the only thing that would make her happy was him being in the room. So once we gave him the OK to be around her ... [we] realized how gentle he really is."

Christine Jo Miller

When Elainey was about 8 months old, the Millers set up multiple baby monitors in her room to keep better tabs on her as she slept. They quickly came to realize they weren't the only ones. After reviewing the footage, the Millers saw Berkley checking on Elainey, too. "We caught him the second we got the cameras," Miller said. "It was like he knew he had a job to do and it was to watch out for her." He does it every night.