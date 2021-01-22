2 min read

Dog Caught Playing On Backyard Swing Is The Happiest Thing You'll See All Day

Pure joy 😂

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 1/22/2021 at 6:37 PM

This is Tuba, a sweet dog who clearly adores her family. But there's something else her heart holds dear.

Tuba loves the swing — and she's not afraid to show it.

There's plenty of room to run, play and explore in the backyard Tuba shares with her sister, Tuna. However, in Tuba's mind, nothing beats the swing.

Rather than using it to swing back and forth, Tuba seems to have the most fun twisting and twirling — just like a little kid might.

Tuba's so into her swing, in fact, that other good-time options just can't compare.

To prove that point, here's footage from when Tuba and Tuna's grandpa stopped by. Though he was there to offer the pups some hearty belly rubs, only Tuna ran to his feet to receive them.

Tuba'd rather keep on swinging:

And if anything — or anyone — tried to get between Tuba and her swing?

Well…

Now this is more like it:

It's hard to say what attracted Tuba to the swing in the first place, but sometimes true love requires no explanation.

The Best Things You Can Buy With Your Pet's Face On It

The Best Things You Can Buy With Your Pet's Face On It

Shop at Amazon
Custom Stickers of Your Dog

Custom Stickers of Your Dog

Amazon
$16
onsale!
Shop at Petsies
Petsies Custom Stuffed Animals

Petsies Custom Stuffed Animals

Petsies
$199
$249
Shop at Amazon
Personalized Dog Mat

Personalized Dog Mat

Amazon
$23
Shop at Petsies
Petsies Custom Pet Socks

Petsies Custom Pet Socks

Petsies
$25
Shop at Etsy
Custom Pet Photo Blanket

Custom Pet Photo Blanket

Etsy
$49
Shop at Etsy
Pet Photo Ring

Pet Photo Ring

Etsy
$42
Shop at Petsies
Petsies Custom Face Masks

Petsies Custom Face Masks

Petsies
$25
Shop at Etsy
Personalized Pet Cookie Cutter

Personalized Pet Cookie Cutter

Etsy
$49
Shop at Etsy
Custom Pet Portrait

Custom Pet Portrait

Etsy
$30
Shop at Etsy
Dog Butt Leash Holder

Dog Butt Leash Holder

Etsy
$18
Shop at Etsy
Custom Pet Earrings

Custom Pet Earrings

Etsy
$18
Shop at Etsy
Custom Pet Bracelet

Custom Pet Bracelet

Etsy
$40
Shop at Etsy
Engraved Custom Portrait Pet Necklace

Engraved Custom Portrait Pet Necklace

Etsy
$40