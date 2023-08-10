Dog Caught On Camera Sneaking Into Neighbor's Pool For A Swim

Worth it.

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 8/10/2023 at 4:24 PM

Sure, the grass may not always be greener on the other side of the fence. But in cases where the “grass” is actually a pool, it's definitely better than the side without one.

Just ask this pup named Zeppole.

TikTok/@errieting

Recently, Zeppole and his owner, TikTok user @errieting, paid a visit to her father’s house on the coast of New Jersey. That’s where the happy pup made a welcome discovery.

Turns out, there was a pool there — well, not technically there. It was actually over the fence, in the next-door neighbor’s yard.

But the risk of trespassing on someone else’s property wasn’t enough to stop Zeppole from sneaking over for a swim.

He went for it:

Zeppole’s dip in the neighbor’s pool may have been taken without him asking permission, but lucky for him, nobody had the heart to get upset.

“[The neighbors] love him, thankfully!” @errieting wrote online. “But we’re working on the whole overstaying your welcome [thing].”

Truth is, Zeppole's hard not to love.

From the sound of it, Zeppole now has an open invitation to enjoy more swim time in the neighbor's pool in the future — though he was likely planning on it, regardless.

"[Golden retrievers] are so cute, but so mischievous!" @errieting wrote. "Well, mine at least."

