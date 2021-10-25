Dog Can’t Understand Why Abraham Lincoln Won’t Throw Frisbee For Her
She was VERY determined.
The legacy of the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, continues to live on to today — his likeness appearing in memorials, monuments and, of course, on money.
But unfortunately, one thing it doesn’t do is play fetch.
Just ask this befuddled pup named Nova. She met Lincoln in statue form and simply couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t toss the Frisbee for her.
Here’s that moment on video:
This happened while Nova was out and about with her owner in Texas. But while the interaction (or lack thereof) was unique, Nova's desire to play with a stranger was not.
“She loves nothing more than playing Frisbee and chooses victims of any shape or size to play with her. Even this statue of good ole Abraham Lincoln,” Nova’s owner told ViralHog. “She is excellent at being noticed, but Abe kept his stone-cold gaze and continued to ignore her.”
Sorry, Nova. He surely meant nothing by it.