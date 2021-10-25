Dog Can’t Understand Why Abraham Lincoln Won’t Throw Frisbee For Her

The legacy of the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, continues to live on to today — his likeness appearing in memorials, monuments and, of course, on money.

But unfortunately, one thing it doesn’t do is play fetch.

Just ask this befuddled pup named Nova. She met Lincoln in statue form and simply couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t toss the Frisbee for her.

Here’s that moment on video: