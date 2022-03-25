Dog Has Been Waiting At Shelter For Over 400 Days Because Of The Way He Looks

Jay was taken in by the RSPCA in January 2021 after his family could no longer care for him, and the shelter staff quickly fell head over heels for him. He’s got such a big, silly personality and has everyone laughing all the time. Unfortunately, it’s been incredibly hard to find Jay a new forever home — and that’s partly because of the way he looks. Jay has severe allergies, a common thing for his breed, and they’ve left him almost completely bald. He doesn’t look like all the other fluffy dogs waiting for homes at the shelter, but he has just as much love to give, and the shelter staff is hoping that someone will fall in love with his adorably unique face.

“Jay is such a little character and while he may be small, he certainly makes up for that in personality,” Carmen Cole with the RSPCA said in a press release. “We really hope that there’ll be someone out there who can look past his lack of hair and see that he has a whole lot of love to give.” The little 9-year-old pup has now been waiting for a home for over 400 days. Even though no one has come to claim him yet, his friends at the shelter still believe that his new forever family is out there somewhere.

Due to his health issues and other factors, Jay does have some particular requests for his future home. He needs a family who can continue him on a special diet and help him keep up with his medication. He’d prefer an adult-only home with no other pets so he can be the center of attention at all times. He would love a fenced-in yard if possible, too, and a home with hard floors as opposed to carpeted floors as dust mites tend to cause his allergies to flare up.

“We know it is going to be a struggle to find a home that will tick all of Jay’s boxes and we understand that the cost of his ongoing care may be putting people off,” Cole said. “But we won’t give up on Jay; he is a spicy character, who is a cheeky chappie with heaps of charm and who has expensive taste — but being this cute doesn’t come cheap! It takes a lot of work to look as good as he does — he deserves the very best.”

The perfect home for sweet little Jay exists, and hopefully, it’ll find him soon enough. “He is an absolute sweetheart and will make such a wonderful pet or companion for the right person,” Cole said.